Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNEGet Free Report) Director Patrick George Oliver acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

BNE stock opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00. The firm has a market cap of C$101.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.57. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.60 and a 12-month high of C$6.84.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

