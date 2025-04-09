Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Decreased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,727,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,066,162 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $213,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

