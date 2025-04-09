Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$86.20 and last traded at C$87.79, with a volume of 69377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.27.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$105.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$98.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 25.78%.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

