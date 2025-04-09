IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $361.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.94 and a 52-week high of $548.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.