ICU Medical’s (ICUI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $97.00 price objective on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Stock Down 5.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $93.36 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 2,676.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,345 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,506 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.