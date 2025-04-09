Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Up 24.4% – What’s Next?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 24.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 300,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 302,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ichor by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 208,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 65.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 54,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 377.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Ichor by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 197,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 90,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

