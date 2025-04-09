Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Shares Down 25.1% – Here’s Why

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shares were down 25.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 230,679 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 92,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.87 ($0.02).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.98.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.