Huntington National Bank Raises Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 190.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 643.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 11,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFRD. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP Depinder Sandhu sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $929,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,517.72. This represents a 61.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 19,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,311,381.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,361.49. The trade was a 52.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,718. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

