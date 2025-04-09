Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $280.63 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.17.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

