Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Declares Dividend of $0.84

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.8428 per share on Monday, June 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 297.0% increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJY opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37.
About Howden Joinery Group
