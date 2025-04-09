Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Reduced by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,204,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,485 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $297,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 37.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide
In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %
Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $200.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.66. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.86 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.
