Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 19164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

