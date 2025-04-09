Healthcare Stocks To Research – April 8th

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares in companies operating in the healthcare sector, including those that provide medical services, manufacture pharmaceuticals, develop biotechnology innovations, or produce medical devices. These stocks are often viewed as essential because the ongoing demand for health-related products and services can provide stability and growth opportunities even during varying economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $28.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $552.73. 6,552,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,292. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.48. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $505.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,517,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,781,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.82. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,062,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,178. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.83 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.26. The stock has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07.

