Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $30,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,613.44. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $37,363.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,108. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,030 shares of company stock valued at $263,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.27.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

