Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 24,024 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,024 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 154,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 456.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 84,205 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 340.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 108,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 83,542 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,455,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 477,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 50,109 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

