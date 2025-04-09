Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 177.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TKO Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TKO Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,966,000 after buying an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Trading Down 1.6 %

TKO opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.03.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 115,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.85 per share, with a total value of $16,679,695.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,425,005.40. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 125,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966,762.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 807,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,503,210.56. This represents a 18.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and have sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

