Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 20,127.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 316,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 315,398 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,822 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Lincoln National Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

