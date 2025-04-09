Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $33,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 206,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in UBS Group by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the period.

UBS Group Trading Down 2.3 %

UBS stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

