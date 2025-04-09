Head to Head Survey: Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) & Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mainz Biomed and Graybug Vision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainz Biomed 0 2 1 0 2.33 Graybug Vision 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mainz Biomed presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 357.52%. Given Mainz Biomed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mainz Biomed is more favorable than Graybug Vision.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mainz Biomed $893,991.00 6.85 -$26.30 million ($65.60) -0.05 Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$35.60 million ($24.23) -0.07

This table compares Mainz Biomed and Graybug Vision”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mainz Biomed has higher revenue and earnings than Graybug Vision. Graybug Vision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mainz Biomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Mainz Biomed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mainz Biomed and Graybug Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainz Biomed N/A N/A N/A Graybug Vision N/A -77.61% -71.34%

Volatility & Risk

Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graybug Vision has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mainz Biomed beats Graybug Vision on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

