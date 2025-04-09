Head-To-Head Survey: Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) and Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Caravelle International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 1 2 0 2.67 Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Capital Clean Energy Carriers currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.91%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Caravelle International Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Clean Energy Carriers $369.41 million 2.77 $193.63 million $2.56 6.85 Caravelle International Group $95.26 million 0.63 -$9.33 million N/A N/A

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Clean Energy Carriers 46.85% 9.76% 3.16% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats Caravelle International Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

