Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and traded as low as $18.25. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 9.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $289.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.35 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.