Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.54), with a volume of 176868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.80 ($0.56).

Hansard Global Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £58.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Hansard Global (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hansard Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hansard Global plc will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current year.

Hansard Global Company Profile

With over 30 years’ of history in international financial services markets, the Hansard name has long prevailed as a steady & constant presence within the industry. Synonymous with the development of innovative products that are designed for affluent international investors, institutions and wealth-management groups, Hansard’s products are exclusively available through the distribution of independent financial advisers.

