GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,005 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $25,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $271,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.