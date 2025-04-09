Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,001 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $2,110,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 618.5% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $172.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.96, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.17.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,153.92. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $52,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,845,281.32. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,280 shares of company stock worth $8,085,170 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

