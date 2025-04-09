Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCGGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 5.4% increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Shares of TSE:GCG opened at C$39.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.54. The company has a market cap of C$964.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$39.47 and a twelve month high of C$49.50.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

