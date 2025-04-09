Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $87,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAC stock opened at $174.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $146.62 and a 52-week high of $205.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

