Greenridge Global Issues Negative Outlook for BRFH Earnings

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Greenridge Global lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Barfresh Food Group in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

BRFH stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.84. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 131.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Barfresh Food Group worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

