Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $544,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $313.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
