Greenland Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greenland Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.8 %

QQQ opened at $416.06 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $263.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.31.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.