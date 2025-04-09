Greenland Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 118,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 38,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $496.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, Director Lori Greeley bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,700. This represents a 900.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle Gendreau purchased 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.