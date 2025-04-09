Greenland Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,448 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

