Grayscale Ethereum Trust (NYSEARCA:ETHE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (NYSEARCA:ETHE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 1246818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust Trading Up 12.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETHE was launched on Dec 14, 2017 and is issued by Grayscale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.