Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $484,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 310,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 55,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,193.16. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $1,253,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,006.64. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 6.6 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

