Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 14,139 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,139 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KT by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,522 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of KT by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,671,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,736 shares in the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of KT by 2,407.3% in the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,217,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,439 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth about $59,145,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in KT by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,247,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after buying an additional 852,539 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KT opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

KT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KT in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

