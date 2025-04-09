Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 10,840 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $36.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,070. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

