Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 2,113 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

