Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $89.36 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.