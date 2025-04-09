Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 18,386 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.