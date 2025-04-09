Grainger (LON:GRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 188 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.42), with a volume of 5110323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.80 ($2.53).

Grainger Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,254.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 206.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49.

Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 5.01 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.54. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grainger

About Grainger

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon sold 29,992 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.75), for a total transaction of £64,482.80 ($82,395.60). Also, insider Robert Hudson acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,200 ($92.00) per share, with a total value of £5,184 ($6,624.07). Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,100 rental homes to over 20,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.5,000 homes and £1.5bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

