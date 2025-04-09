Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Graham by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Down 0.9 %

GHC stock opened at $881.42 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $683.00 and a 52 week high of $1,003.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $944.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $899.45.

Graham Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

