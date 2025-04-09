Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 1,699 shares.The stock last traded at $43.16 and had previously closed at $43.52.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1458 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF ( NYSEARCA:GUSA Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.