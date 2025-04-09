Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.88 and last traded at $95.27, with a volume of 50107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.62.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.28.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,159,000 after buying an additional 36,712 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.