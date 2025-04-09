Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.88 and last traded at $95.27, with a volume of 50107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.62.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 9.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.28.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.