Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.06 and last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 1871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 190,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 166,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

