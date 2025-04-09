Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,384,000 after purchasing an additional 337,031 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 126,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,059,000 after buying an additional 70,409 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 34,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 75,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.22 and its 200 day moving average is $176.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.10.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

