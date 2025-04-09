goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$223.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of goeasy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$140.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$134.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$159.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$169.45. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 82.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

