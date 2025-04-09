Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 210159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,201,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,020,000 after buying an additional 1,062,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,537,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,177,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 804,185 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,698,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 636,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 315,346 shares during the period.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

