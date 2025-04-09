Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LANDP traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 62,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,537. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
