Gilead Sciences Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Friday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.02 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GILD opened at $103.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 854.05%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,938.37. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,113 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 723.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,075 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.