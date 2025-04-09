Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 882 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 684,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $132,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Financial cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.04. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

