Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,169 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $130,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in GATX by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.01. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.89.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

